How to watch The Boys Season 3: When does Episode 1 drop?

The Boys Season 3 is finally here. The perfect remedy for your Marvel fatigue, this dystopian tale of ‘Supes’ and those seeking to stop them is back. Here’s how to stream The Boys Season 3.

Have you seen The Boys yet? The fabulously crude superhero series from Amazon Prime is a must watch, and now there’s a new series on the way imminently.

The show centres around a troop of corporate superheroes, known as Supes, who work for Vought International – a company founded by a former leading Nazi scientist. The goal is world domination and the PR-friendly ‘Seven’ Supes are the friendly face of the revolution.

Led by the twisted and corrupt Homelander (Anthony Star), and joined by the white supremacist Stormfront (Aya Cash), the conflicted Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligot) the mysterious Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), pervert The Deep (Chace Crawford) and drug cheat A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

Thankfully, The Boys are onto them and on a mission to bring down Vought. Led by the fearless Butchie (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie (Erin Moriarty), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), The Boys will stop at nothing to prevent the race of Supes taking over.

The first two seasons have been an absolute hoot for all, especially those bored of The Avengers or Justice League shenanigans over the last few years. Here’s where and when you can stream The Boys Season 3 before a quick recap on what happened in season 2.

Where can you stream The Boys Season 3?

The Boys Season 3 is an Amazon Prime video exclusive. You’ll need to be a paid-up member of Amazon’s Prime membership in order to access Prime Video.

The company offers free trials to all brand new customers, and occasionally will offer a week or a month to returning customers to lure them back in. You can actually get a free trial of Amazon Prime once every 12 months. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

When can you stream The Boys Season 3

The Boys Season 3 debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday June 3 and the first episodes land early on Friday morning. Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed when Episodes 1-3 will drop, but previous form tells us it’ll be somewhere between midnight and 8am UK time. After this, we’ll have a better idea of when the latter episodes will drop.

Here’s the official trailer for The Boys Season 3:

There are eight Episodes to enjoy in this season of The Boys. Amazon is doing us a solid by dropping the first three on Friday June 3. See below for the full timeline of episodes for the The Boys S3

Episode 1, 2 and 3: Friday June 3

Friday June 3 Episode 4: Friday June 10

Friday June 10 Episode 5: Friday June 17

Friday June 17 Episode 6: Friday June 24

Friday June 24 Episode 7: Friday July 1

Friday July 1 Episode 8: Friday July 8

The Boys Season 2 recap

*Season 2 spoilers ahead*

Things were turned up about a dozen notches in season 2. We learned Homelander has a superpower child by Butchie’s wife Becca. Both Becca – feared dead before S2 – and the child are being held in a Vought safe house.

We also discover that superheroes are not born, they are made with Vought’s Compound V serum. However, those powers can be passed down genetically, as is the case with Homelander’s son, Ryan, whom he swiftly kidnaps.

Things also get a little political thanks to the introduction of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, a vocal anti-supe voice who’s able to explode people’s heads at will. The season ends with Hughie showing up to work for this double agent who’s on Vought’s payroll.