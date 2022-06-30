How to watch The Boys season 3: Don’t miss the penultimate episode

Season three of The Boys has been an absolute whirlwind, so if you want to catch episode 7 then here’s all you need to know, including a quick catch up.

I think I speak for all fans of The Boys when I say that we’re not completely over the events of last week’s episode. Very few shows have been able to get away with half the stuff that’s been depicted in The Boys, but in its long-awaited adaptation of the Herogasm mini-series, I don’t think anyone could have truly prepared themselves for what was in store.

On top of the episode’s more scandalous moments, it also brought about one of the most epic superhero showdowns that I’ve ever seen, and it all ended on an unbelievable cliffhanger that could forever change the dynamic of the show. With all that behind us, you definitely won’t want to miss this week’s episode, so here’s all you need to know going into it.

When does The Boys season 3, episode 7 air?

For all you fans out there – you’re in luck. There isn’t much of a wait left as the seventh episode of The Boys season three will air tomorrow, Friday July 1.

Because The Boys is a Prime Video exclusive, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership in order to watch the series. If you’re not watching on a browser then you’ll also need a streaming device with a native Prime Video app, like a Roku or Fire TV Stick.

How many episodes are in The Boys season 3?

Season three of The Boys is scheduled to have a total of eight episodes, just like the first and second season before it. This means that episode seven, entitled ‘Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed’, will be the penultimate episode of the season before the highly anticipated finale.

The Boys: The story so far

While Butcher and the rest of the gang have typically had to outsmart supes in order to take them down, this season has seen the scales tip in their favour thanks to their temporary superpowers (courtesy of V24) and the fact that they now have Soldier Boy on their side.

The problem with this however is that the group is now more fractured than ever, leaving Starlight and MM to disband from Hughie and Butcher. Elsewhere, Frenchie and Kimiko have been caught up in dealing with the crime boss Nina and her henchmen.

In last week’s episode, Soldier Boy, Butcher and Hughie were able to temporarily restrain Homelander to the point where he is now fearful for the first time ever, and although he was able to escape, it seems as though things will never be the same.