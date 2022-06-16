How to watch The Boys Season 3: When will episode 5 air online?

Looking to take on the supes and stream the latest episode of The Boys as it airs? Here’s all you need to know including when you can catch the fifth episode of season three, and the story so far.

As a show that revels in gory moments and gross-out deaths, The Boys has always been a show to push people’s buttons but I don’t think anyone could have expected how season three would turn out. From macabre moments of depravity to certain body parts exploding (the less said about that, the better), The Boys has really outdone itself in its third season.

Still, in a world saturated with films and shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Boys’ satire of superhero culture has never felt more fitting. If you’re just diving into the show then fear not as there’s still plenty of time to catch up before the explosive season finale, but for those looking to watch the latest episode – just keep reading on.

When does The Boys season 3, episode 5 air?

Get the popcorn ready folks as the wait is almost over – the fifth episode of The Boys season 3 will drop tomorrow, July 17 in the UK.

Where can I stream The Boys season 3?

As has always been the case since the series first launched, The Boys is a Prime Video exclusive so you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership in order to watch it.

The Boys Season 3 recap

Just as season two hinted with its monumental cliffhanger, season three is very much about Homelander’s grip on reality beginning to slip away. The all-powerful co-captain of The Seven is beginning to lose his desire to maintain a cheery public persona – the very same instinct that has (largely) kept him in check until now.

Chipping away at his psyche is the need to reunite with his son Ryan, who was saved by Butcher and escorted into hiding at the end of season two. Meanwhile, The Boys are having to resort to new tactics to take down supes, including a new and experimental concoction known as Compound V24 which can provide a normal human with superpowers for 24-hours. For a glimpse at what’s in store for season three, check out the trailer below.