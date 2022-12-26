 large image

How to watch The Big Fat Quiz of The Year 2022 on TV and online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch The Big Fat Quiz of The Year 2022: The festive brain-teaser is back on our screens to round off an eventful year with a bang.

The Big Fat Quiz of The Year is as much a part of the festive season as mince pies and a drop of port. It’s been going for nearly two decades now and once again Jimmy Carr will carry out the hosting duties.

We love the more regularly broadcast Big Fat Quiz of Everything, but the Big Fat Quiz of the Year is always an extra special treat.

There’s a new crop of celebrity contestants for the 2022 curtain dropper, with Jonathan Ross, Maisie Adam, Katherine Ryan, Rose Matafeo, Stephen Merchant and Richard Ayoade joining Jimmy Carr.

If you’ve never tuned into the raucous quiz show, you can catch up with some of the best moments on The Big Fat Quiz YouTube Channel. Here’s one of our favourite clips from 2008!

How to watch The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022

As usual Channel 4 is the home of The Big Fat Quiz. It’s just a few hours away on Boxing Day, with the episode airing at 9pm UK time.

It will, of course, be available on available to stream on All 4 thereafter. There you’ll also find an archive of great episodes from the past, including the year end quizzes in 2021 and 2020.

Big Fat Quiz 2022 line-up

This year’s line-up of six celebs braving The Big Fat Quiz are: Jonathan Ross, Maisie Adam, Katherine Ryan, Rose Matafeo, Stephen Merchant and Richard Ayoade. They’ll join the host Jimmy Carr for the 90-minute special.

