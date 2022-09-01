 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch The Bear in the UK: Channel, stream and date

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The critically-acclaimed FX series The Bear has finished up its run in the States, but it has yet to arrive in the UK. That’s all about to change soon – here’s all you need to know.

The comedy-drama, set in an Italian Beef Sandwich shop in Chicago, has received rave reviews over the course of its first series and it’s finally been confirmed to be arriving in the UK and Ireland.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edibiro and Abby Elliott and was created by Christopher Storer. If you’re keen to catch up on the show in the UK, keep reading.

Can you stream The Bear in the UK?

The Bear is currently not available to stream in the UK, however that will change in the next few months. Disney has confirmed that the entire first series of the show – that’s all eight episodes – will arrive on the Disney Plus streaming service on October 5. Currently, there’s no free trial of Disney Plus – but you can sign up for £7.99 with the link below.

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

  • Disney+
  • £7.99 a month
View Deal

In the US, the show aired on FX on Hulu with all episodes dropping at once.

Is there a second series of The Bear?

Yes, the show has been commissioned for a second series – so you don’t need to worry about the show getting cancelled once you’ve finished the first run. There’s currently no date for when series 2 would arrive, however it’s safe to assume it’ll also arrive on Disney Plus at some point.

What is The Bear about?

A synopsis for the show reads, “The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.

The Bear Season 1 trailer

If you’re wanting to get an idea of the vibe of the show, there’s a teaser trailer embedded below.

You might like…

Oppo is working on a smartphone battery that could last 20 years

Oppo is working on a smartphone battery that could last 20 years

Peter Phelps 49 seconds ago
Toshiba 2022 range guide: Every TV unveiled at IFA

Toshiba 2022 range guide: Every TV unveiled at IFA

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Samsung launches its first OLED gaming monitor in the Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung launches its first OLED gaming monitor in the Odyssey OLED G8

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Amazfit announces GTR 4, GTS 4 and GTS 4 Mini smartwatch line

Amazfit announces GTR 4, GTS 4 and GTS 4 Mini smartwatch line

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Nokia launches sustainability subscription service and four new devices

Nokia launches sustainability subscription service and four new devices

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Sony Xperia 5 IV compact flagship officially announced

Sony Xperia 5 IV compact flagship officially announced

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.