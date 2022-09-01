How to watch The Bear in the UK: Channel, stream and date

The critically-acclaimed FX series The Bear has finished up its run in the States, but it has yet to arrive in the UK. That’s all about to change soon – here’s all you need to know.

The comedy-drama, set in an Italian Beef Sandwich shop in Chicago, has received rave reviews over the course of its first series and it’s finally been confirmed to be arriving in the UK and Ireland.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edibiro and Abby Elliott and was created by Christopher Storer. If you’re keen to catch up on the show in the UK, keep reading.

Can you stream The Bear in the UK?

The Bear is currently not available to stream in the UK, however that will change in the next few months. Disney has confirmed that the entire first series of the show – that’s all eight episodes – will arrive on the Disney Plus streaming service on October 5. Currently, there’s no free trial of Disney Plus – but you can sign up for £7.99 with the link below.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

In the US, the show aired on FX on Hulu with all episodes dropping at once.

Is there a second series of The Bear?

Yes, the show has been commissioned for a second series – so you don’t need to worry about the show getting cancelled once you’ve finished the first run. There’s currently no date for when series 2 would arrive, however it’s safe to assume it’ll also arrive on Disney Plus at some point.

What is The Bear about?

A synopsis for the show reads, “The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.

The Bear Season 1 trailer

If you’re wanting to get an idea of the vibe of the show, there’s a teaser trailer embedded below.