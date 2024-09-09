Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch the Apple iPhone 16 launch

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s September, which means one thing for Apple fans – it’s time for a new iPhone. This year, we’re expecting to see the iPhone 16 and the Apple Watch Series 10 make their debut.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know ahead of today’s Apple launch, including what time the keynote is due to take place and where exactly you can go to catch it live. 

When is the Apple iPhone 16 launch? 

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 at today’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ launch event. 

The keynote will kick off from Apple Park in Cupertino, California at 10am PT, however, you can catch the launch from anywhere in the world via Apple’s livestream. For those living here in the UK, that means tuning in from 6pm this evening. 

Last year, Apple spent 1 hour and 23 minutes talking viewers through the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. We’d recommend stocking up on the snacks for this year’s launch, as it’ll likely go on for a similar amount of time. 

iPhone 15 Dynamic Island
Apple iPhone 15

How to watch the Apple iPhone 16 launch 

There are several ways you can catch the iPhone 16 launch this year. 

Apple plans to stream the event live on Apple.com, where you’ll also find a shortcut to add the launch to your calendar. Alternatively, you can head to the Apple TV app on any supported Apple device to catch the keynote there. 

If you’d prefer to use YouTube, you can also stream the event and set up a notification for 6pm directly in the app or on your browser. Here, you’ll find a countdown for the keynote so you can check exactly how much time remains before the launch. 

Finally, if you’re unable to catch the stream or simply want the cliff notes, there’s no need to sit through the entire keynote. We’ll keep you updated with all of the latest news, announcements and features here at Trusted Reviews

Head back at any time this evening to learn everything you need to know about the iPhone 16 series, as well as the latest Apple Watch models.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

