It’s September, which means one thing for Apple fans – it’s time for a new iPhone. This year, we’re expecting to see the iPhone 16 and the Apple Watch Series 10 make their debut.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know ahead of today’s Apple launch, including what time the keynote is due to take place and where exactly you can go to catch it live.

When is the Apple iPhone 16 launch?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 at today’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ launch event.

The keynote will kick off from Apple Park in Cupertino, California at 10am PT, however, you can catch the launch from anywhere in the world via Apple’s livestream. For those living here in the UK, that means tuning in from 6pm this evening.

Last year, Apple spent 1 hour and 23 minutes talking viewers through the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. We’d recommend stocking up on the snacks for this year’s launch, as it’ll likely go on for a similar amount of time.

Apple iPhone 15

How to watch the Apple iPhone 16 launch

There are several ways you can catch the iPhone 16 launch this year.

Apple plans to stream the event live on Apple.com, where you’ll also find a shortcut to add the launch to your calendar. Alternatively, you can head to the Apple TV app on any supported Apple device to catch the keynote there.

If you’d prefer to use YouTube, you can also stream the event and set up a notification for 6pm directly in the app or on your browser. Here, you’ll find a countdown for the keynote so you can check exactly how much time remains before the launch.

Finally, if you’re unable to catch the stream or simply want the cliff notes, there’s no need to sit through the entire keynote. We’ll keep you updated with all of the latest news, announcements and features here at Trusted Reviews.

Head back at any time this evening to learn everything you need to know about the iPhone 16 series, as well as the latest Apple Watch models.