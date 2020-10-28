AMD is minutes away from revealing its Big Navi (aka RX 6000) graphics cards to the world. If you’re keen to watch the video showcase as soon as possible, then we’ve compiled all the information you need in this handy guide.

It may also be worth a watch for prospective PS5 and Xbox Series X fans, with AMD likely to show off RDNA 2’s potential for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. So grab your popcorn and get ready to watch one of the biggest tech events of the year.

How to watch the AMD Big Navi launch event

The AMD Big Navi launch event will begin at 4pm UK time (12pm ET), and can be watched on either AMD’s official website or the company’s YouTube channel. We’ve also embedded the video below so you can watch it right here.

AMD has revealed that the video should be around 25-minutes long. With AMD seemingly set to prepared to unveil a LOT of information, it looks like it will be keeping the presentation pretty snappy which is always good news.

But what is the AMD Big Navi launch likely to involve? We’re expecting to see several new graphics cards in the new RX 6000 series, including the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and 6800 XT, with the likes of specs, performance and design all shown in detail. We’re also likely to finally get the release date and pricing information, so you know exactly how much money you need to save up in order to make the step up to the new generation.

We’re also hoping to get a sneak peek at the Hardware Accelerated DirectX Raytracing, which will be supported by not only the RX 6000 graphics cards, but also the PS5 and Xbox Series X too. This will be the very first time AMD has ever launched a graphics card capable of real-time ray tracing, as it looks to rival Nvidia’s RTX offering.

If you’re unable to watch the video event live, then check out our AMD Big Navi and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT hubs instead for the latest details.

