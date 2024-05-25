How to watch the 2024 FA Cup Final for free: Man City vs Man United live stream

For the second year in a row, two teams from Manchester are battling it out for FA Cup glory. Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the 2024 FA Cup live and for free in the UK.

It has been a season of contrast for these two clubs, with City romping to a fourth title on the bounce and United struggling to finish eighth – a loss here will mean no European football for the red side of Manchester next season.

This is a repeat of the FA Cup from last year. On that occasion, Ilkay Gundogan’s brace eventually handed City the win. Will it be a similar outcome this year? Keep reading for all the details on how to stream the game live and for free in the UK.

Man City vs Man United FA Cup final kick-off time

Man United vs Man City will kick off at 3:00 pm UK time on Saturday, May 25. As is traditional for this showpiece event, the game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch Man City vs Man United for free live on television and online?

BBC and ITV are showing the game on free-to-air TV in the UK.

The BBC One coverage – which spans TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website – begins at 1:50 pm. Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will be part of the coverage, along with host Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and ex-Man City defender Micah Richards.

If you opt for ITV 1 (or the ITV X streaming service), coverage starts at 1:45 pm.

How to listen to Man City vs Man United for free

If you want to listen to the game on the radio or smart speaker, you can do so thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live or Talk Sport.

