How to watch Liverpool vs Monterrey — Club World Cup 2019

Liverpool vs Monterrey: A young Liverpool side lost heavily to Aston Villa in the league cup last night, all because the senior side are in Qatar to play their Club World Cup semi final. Will it be worth it? Tonight, Liverpool fans will find out. Here’s our guide to how to watch the game on any device, wherever you are.

Manager, Jurgen Klopp, prioritised the competition because it’s a trophy Liverpool have never won, unlike the English league cup. The decision, which led him to take the senior team to Qatar and leave youngsters to take a 5-0 beating to Villa, has been scrutinised by many pundits since.

Liverpool vs Monterrey Kick-Off Time — When does the game start?

It’s an early kick-off, so don’t get caught out! Thanks to the time difference, the game starts at 5.30pm GMT.

Liverpool vs Monterrey TV Channel — Which channel is the game on?

Fans will be able to tune in on BBC 2. It’s a rare opportunity to watch club football on terrestrial TV.

Stream Liverpool vs Monterrey — How to watch online

With the game being broadcast on BBC, the best streaming option is BBC iPlayer. You can visit the iPlayer website, or use the app to tune in.

If you aren’t sure if you can access BBC iPlayer in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Liverpool vs Monterrey Match Preview

Tonight, Liverpool face Mexican opposition in Monterrey. The table-topping English side are huge favourites to come out on top but are missing key man, Georginio Wijnaldum.

Virgin van Dijk will be available, despite missing training on Monday. That’s a huge coup for the reds, the Netherlands international has been crucial to their season so far and offered amazingly consistent performances.

Meanwhile his potential centre back partners, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, are both out injured. Fabinho is missing through injury too.

All the same, Liverpool are expected to progress. The international stars that make up their team should have enough to cope with Monterrey, who currently sit eighth in the Mexican Primera Division.

Jurgen Klopp told the BBC: “We do not fly 3,000 miles not to show up. Our life is certainly dealing with difficult situations. We will be prepared and we will try to win the football game. We do not see ourselves as the favourites, we are challengers. We are here to represent Liverpool and Europe.”

In the other semi-final, which took place yesterday, Flamengo defeated Al-Hilal 3-1. They impressed fans and currently sit top of the Brazilian league, with a stunning 90 points.

A showdown between Flamengo and Liverpool could potentially make for an interesting final then, if the Merseysiders manage to progress tonight.

