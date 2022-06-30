How to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: What time do the final episodes arrive?

How to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: What time do the final episodes of Stranger Things 4 land on Netflix? It’s all going off in Hawkins, you’re not going to want to miss this.

For the first time ever, Netflix has decided to split a Stranger Things season into two parts. As frustrating as that’s been for some viewers, at least it has stopped people ruining the ending if you can’t binge the episodes during the first weekend.

So far we’ve had seven action packed (and often very long) episodes, spanning Hawkins, Los Angeles, Alaska, and Russia, as well as a pit stop in Salt Lake City Utah to see Dustin’s girlfriend.

Netflix has held the last two episodes back for the grand finale, with the very fate of Hawkins hanging in the balance. Here’s how to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 on Netflix, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 recap

*SEASON 4 Volume 1 SPOILERS AHEAD*

Volume 1 set the stage for a stunning finale to Stranger Things 4.

After life in the warm California sun failed to work out (quite spectacularly in fact) Eleven found herself in familiar territory; back in the lab seeking to rediscover her powers in order to save Hawkins and her friends from the deadliest threat from the Upside Down yet.

Following an ordeal in a savage Russian prison, Hopper was on the verge of escaping with a big assist from Joyce and Murray’s dramatic rescue efforts involving the duplicitous (when are these Russian characters ever trustworthy?) smuggler Yuri.

Meanwhile, the kids are split up and fighting their own battles. A spate of mysterious murders in Hawkins have been unfairly blamed on a new member, a rocker named Eddie who runs Hawkins High’s Hellfire Club D&D group. That’s made the gang public enemy number one among the police and annoying high school jack vigilantes.

Really, the murders are down to Vecna, a spirit from the Upside Down who prays upon the sadness of his victims. It’s down to Dustin, Max (a Vecna target), Lucas, Eddie, Steve, Robin and Nancy look to get to the bottom of things. The latter foursome actually travel into the Upside Down, but Nancy gets stuck trying to get back. She’s now in Vecna’s clutches.

At the end of Volume 1, we learn Vecna was actually a troubled youth sent to the Upside Down by Eleven after a fight between the two. It just happened to be the conflict that ripped-open the first gateway to the Upside Down at Hawkins lab and kickstarted the chaos in the first place.

The powers that be believe Eleven must return to defeat her old foe if Hawkins is to survive. And that’s where we stand.

You can currently watch every episode of Stranger Things with a Netflix subscription, before Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 arrives on Friday July 1.

There are two new episodes to enjoy, both will probably be feature length. The two episodes will be available at 8:00am British Summer Time on July 1 (00:00 ET / 03:00 PT)

To get you warmed up, here’s the Volume 2 trailer from Netflix. You can sign up for a Netflix subscription here.

Can you watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 in 4K HDR?

If you have the right AV set up and a Netflix Premium subscription, you can watch Stranger Things Volume 2 in 4K HDR (with HDR10 or Dolby Vision). Dolby Atmos audio is also available if you have a compatible soundbar or speaker set-up.