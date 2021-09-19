How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea in the Premier League live and online

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea: Matchday 5 of Premier League action is headlined by a London derby. Here’s how to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live on TV and online.

The two London heavyweights have started the Premier League season well, with the European Champions Chelsea joint top and unbeaten after four games.

Under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham won their first three games 1-0, but slipped up last time out against Crystal Palace. Spurs have hung on to star striker Harry Kane for now, so will be confident of a result on home soil against one of this year’s title favourites.

Spurs vs Chelsea kick-off time

Tottenham vs Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday September 19. The game takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. Fans, of course, are back in the stadium for the game, so we can expect a boisterous atmosphere in this London derby.

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one as part of a double bill that also includes West Ham United vs Manchester United. Once that game’s over, you’ll be able to tune into live coverage of Spurs vs Chelsea on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4:00pm

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

Enjoy the football with this Philips OLED TV deal Enjoy the power of OLED at a massively discounted price at Currys PC World. This particular TV also comes with Philips’ Ambilight technology for a more immersive entertainment experience. Currys PC World

Save £80

Now £899 View Deal

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or monthly passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.