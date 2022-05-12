How to watch Spurs vs Arsenal: Is the North London derby live on TV?

How to watch Spurs vs Arsenal in the Premier League. The North London derby holds the key to fourth place and Champions League football next season. Here’s how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live on TV and online.

At times the battle for fourth place has felt like a race to the bottom. However, Spurs and Arsenal have both got their act together in recent weeks and now we’re looking at a real battle for the last three games of the season.

Arsenal currently hold a four point lead over their North London rivals, but Spurs are at home tonight and will fancy their chances of closing the gap. Spurs were impressive in a 1-1 draw at Anfield last weekend, while Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth with a win against Leeds.

Both teams seem to be on the up once again and will be looking to grab fourth place to strengthen their summer transfer budget with the riches of Champions League qualification.

After a big midweek of Premier League action, this is perhaps the most anticipated game of all. Can Spurs close the gap and sent impish manager Antonio Conte into raptures? Or can Mikel Arteta’s side seal qualification for the Champions League with a win on enemy territory?

As this game is on an unconventional night, many have many have wondered whether Spurs vs Arsenal will actually be on TV, live in the UK. Here’s how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Spurs vs Arsenal kick-off time

Spurs vs Arsenal kicks-off at 7:45pm UK time on Wednesday May 12. It’ll be played at the Premier League’s newest arena, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

How to watch Spurs vs Arsenal

Sky Sports is the place to be tonight for Tottenham vs Arsenal. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League, and shortly thereafter on Sky Sports Main Event.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get six months of Now TV for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

