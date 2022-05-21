Spanish Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Its round six of the F1 drivers championship, and while Charles Leclerc is still leading the standings, Max Verstappen has surpassed his win tally with his three.

The Red Bull managed to overtake the Ferrari again and Verstappen held his nerve after a late safety car period to close the gap in the championship.

And with the F1 circus return to Barcelona, the circuit where it started its pre-season three months, teams will be looking to see how far they’ve progressed with plenty of updates rolled out since the start of the season.

One team looking for signs of progress is Mercedes, who will hoping they’ve discovered what issues are plaguing their car and whether to go in one direction or another. Other teams such as McLaren and Aston Martin will be hoping to kick start their seasons after a slightly disappointing opening stretch.

Here’s how to watch the Spanish F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Spanish Grand Prix start?

As usual, the Spanish Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday May 20th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 20th May

1pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 21st May

12pm – Practice 3

3pm – Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 20th May

2pm – Spanish Grand Prix race

How to watch the Spanish F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the free Spanish F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Highlights of qualifying will be shown on the morning of Saturday 21st at 6.45pm. Highlights of the race will be shown Sunday evening at 6.30pm on May 22nd.

If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

