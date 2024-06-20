How to watch Spain vs Italy: UK channel and live stream guide

How to watch Spain vs Italy: The biggest game of Euro 2024 kicks off in just a few hours. Here’s how to watch as Spain takes on Italy in Group B.

The Euros are great aren’t they? Three games a day in the group stages and, following the end of the England vs Denmark game we’ll be able to tune into watch a pair of two true European heavyweights face-off.

Spain vs Italy sees two of the tournament favourites and winners of three of the last four European Championships battle it out and hopefully lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.

Italy, the holders, recovered from a goal down to beat Albania in their first game. Spain (winners in 2008 and 2012) were impressive in dismantling Croatia in their opener and will look to secure qualification for the knockout stages and the all-important first place in the group and easier path to the final.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs Italy for free on the best TV you have in the house.

Spain vs Italy kick-off time

Spain vs Italy will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday June 20. The game is being played at the Arena AufSchalke.

How to watch Spain vs Italy for free on TV and online?

As usual, the major international tournaments are free to air on UK TV, meaning you don’t need a Sky or TNT Sports subcription or even an Amazon Prime Video subscription. BBC and ITV are sharing the games with all airing live.

ITV has the rights to this one, with the game also streaming on ITV X. Coverage starts at 7:15pm UK time. You can watch live on TV, or via the itvX with apps across smart TVs, mobile devices, games consoles, set-top boxes and the web.

How to listen to Spain vs Italy for free

If you want to listen to the game on the radio or smart speaker, you can do so thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live. Here’s the link to listen on the BBC.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN) – and we’ve reviewed all the best. A VPN works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers and you can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.