How to watch Spain vs Germany: See the World Cup game on free TV and live stream in 4K

There’s a massive game at the World Cup on Sunday as Spain battle Germany in Qatar. Here’s how to watch Spain and Germany and on free TV and stream the game online.

Four-time champions Germany are almost in must-win territory after a shock 2-1 defeat in their World Cup Group Group E opener against Japan in midweek. Die Mannschaft were outplayed and outworked by their opponents, despite taking the lead via a first half penalty kick from Ilkay Gundogan.

Unless Hansi Flick’s side can overcome a Spain side, which looked in great form during a 7-0 win against Costa Rica on Wednesday, they’ll be facing the indignity of an exit at the group stages for the second World Cup in a row. Previously, it hadn’t happened since 1938!

This is one you’ll certainly want to tune into, so here are all the details…

Spain vs Germany Mexico kick-off time

Spain vs Germany kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Sunday November 27.

Earlier in the day Japan and Costa Rica will square off (10:00am UK time) in the other Group E game, with the Japanese knowing a win will seal their place in the knockout stages. Elsewhere, there’s Group F action, including Belgium vs Morocco (1:00pm UK time) and Croatia vs Canada (4:00pm).

How to watch Spain vs Germany live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC 1 and the BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 6:30pm UK time. Other games on the Beeb include Belgium vs Morocco (1:00pm UK time) and Croatia vs Canada (4:00pm).

Japan and Costa Rica (10:00am) is on ITV.

Is Spain vs Germany available to watch in 4K?

Yes! The BBC iPlayer is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.

