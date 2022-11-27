 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Spain vs Germany: See the World Cup game on free TV and live stream in 4K

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There’s a massive game at the World Cup on Sunday as Spain battle Germany in Qatar. Here’s how to watch Spain and Germany and on free TV and stream the game online.

Four-time champions Germany are almost in must-win territory after a shock 2-1 defeat in their World Cup Group Group E opener against Japan in midweek. Die Mannschaft were outplayed and outworked by their opponents, despite taking the lead via a first half penalty kick from Ilkay Gundogan.

Unless Hansi Flick’s side can overcome a Spain side, which looked in great form during a 7-0 win against Costa Rica on Wednesday, they’ll be facing the indignity of an exit at the group stages for the second World Cup in a row. Previously, it hadn’t happened since 1938!

This is one you’ll certainly want to tune into, so here are all the details…

Get 68% off NordVPN, the best VPN service around

Get 68% off NordVPN, the best VPN service around

Sign up for NordVPN for a two-year subscription and save over £100. You’ll also get three months thrown in completely free

  • Nord VPN
  • Was £188.73
  • Now just £67.23
View Deal

Spain vs Germany Mexico kick-off time

Spain vs Germany kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Sunday November 27.

Earlier in the day Japan and Costa Rica will square off (10:00am UK time) in the other Group E game, with the Japanese knowing a win will seal their place in the knockout stages. Elsewhere, there’s Group F action, including Belgium vs Morocco (1:00pm UK time) and Croatia vs Canada (4:00pm).

How to watch Spain vs Germany live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC 1 and the BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 6:30pm UK time. Other games on the Beeb include Belgium vs Morocco (1:00pm UK time) and Croatia vs Canada (4:00pm).

Japan and Costa Rica (10:00am) is on ITV.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300

Apple’s premium wearable from last year is now available at a cut price thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. Grab it while you can for just £299.

  • Amazon
  • Was £369
  • Now £299
View Deal

Is Spain vs Germany available to watch in 4K?

Yes! The BBC iPlayer is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.

Save £500 with this excellent LG OLED48A2 deal

Save £500 with this excellent LG OLED48A2 deal

Add the OLED48A2 4K TV to the checkout/basket and you’ll be rewarded with another £100 for a final price of £599

  • AO
  • Save £500
  • £599 when added to checkout/basket
View Deal

Best Black Friday Deals

While the World Cup is ongoing, so is the Black Friday sales event. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals still available at the time of writing.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: Save money with offers on Ninja, Tefal and more

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: Save money with offers on Ninja, Tefal and more

Thomas Deehan 28 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2022 Phone Deals Live: Pixel 6a, cheap iPhones and more

Best Black Friday 2022 Phone Deals Live: Pixel 6a, cheap iPhones and more

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday SSD Deals 2022: Expand your PC and PS5 storage

Best Black Friday SSD Deals 2022: Expand your PC and PS5 storage

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.