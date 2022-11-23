How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

The World Cup 2022 matches just keep on coming, with Spain vs Costa Rica the latest to take place. If you’re keen on watching, here are the details on how you can watch it live from anywhere.

After a couple of disappointing tournaments, Spain are hoping to lift the World Cup once again. First up for the Spanish are Costa Rica – but who will come out on top?

Spain vs Costa Rica kick-off time

Spain vs Costa Rica kicks off at 4:00pm UK time on Wednesday, November 23.

This is the third game of the day, following on from Croatia’s 0-0 draw against Morocco and Germany’s loss against Japan. It’s not the final game though, with Belgium taking on Canada later in the day.

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica live on free TV and online?

ITV will be showing the Spain v Costa Rica game, with coverage beginning at 3:10pm UK time on ITV 1. You can also watch the live stream on the ITV Hub (which will soon be rebranded to ITV X). It follows immediately after Germany v Japan.

Is Spain vs Costa Rica available to watch in 4K?

While all the BBC games are available to watch in 4K UHD with HLG HDR in the UK, ITV games are not – not even through the ITV Hub.

ITV simply doesn’t support 4K or HDR, so there’s no way for them to offer the service. This is a shame, and hopefully, ITV will offer higher-res streaming in the future.

Our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the way to stream the tournament.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

