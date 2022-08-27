How to watch Southampton vs Man United: Premier League live stream, channel guide and kick-off time

How to watch Southampton vs Man United: The Premier League weekend kicks-off with Man United’s visit to Southampton. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online.

Things are certainly looking rosier for Manchester United following the surprise win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night. United fans are now looking towards the future with a little optimism under Erik Ten Haag, especially with new signing Casemiro hoping to make his debut this weekend.

United looked revitalised and buoyed by the home crowd and were able to outwork and outplay Jurgen Klopp’s side to kick start their season.

United will look to kick on when they visit Southampton on the south coast on Saturday morning. The Saints were many people’s outside bet for relegation, especially after a 4-1 loss at Spurs on the opening day of the season. A comeback draw at Leeds and a win at Leicester last weekend has the Saints looking beyond the drop zone.

United have lost their last seven away games, so it’s far from a given. Here’s how to watch Southampton vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Southampton vs Man United kick-off time

Southampton vs Man United kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday August 27. The Premier League is already on its fourth weekend due to the early start for the mid-season World Cup. The game is being played at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, so it’ll be an early start for the Mancunians travelling down for the game. Not that the broadcasters give a rat’s ass about that when selecting the games.

How to Southampton vs Man United on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport has the rights to the 12:30pm Saturday morning kick offs, with coverage starting at 11:30am on BT Sport 1 and in 4K HDR on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.