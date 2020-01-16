Here’s how to watch today’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate Direct

Nintendo is set to unveil a brand-new fighter for Super Smash Bros Ultimate in a presentation later today, and here’s how you can watch it.

The Switch exclusive has sold millions of copies since launching back in 2018, and Nintendo has responded to this popularity by expanding its initial plans for downloadable content.

So far, we’ve seen new characters introduced such as Persona 5’s Joker, Dragon Quest’s Hero and the one and only Banjo Kazooie. The variety is staggering, and we can’t wait to see more.

Rumours are abound that Dante from Devil May Cry will be the new character this time around, with Capcom dropping a bunch of cryptic hints surrounding the demon hunter in recent weeks. However, he could always end up being little more than an assist trophy.

How to watch the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Direct

You’ll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct as it happens across Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels, with the presentation planned to last around 20 minutes or so.

We expect the big reveal will happen in the opening minutes followed by a more comprehensive breakdown of his mechanics. Masahiro Sakurai is a sucker for details, and this direct should prove no different.

Earning 4/5 in our review, the crossover fighter cemented itself as a hugely impessive exclusive on Nintendo Switch with oodles of content. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most refined Smash yet. There’s a ridiculous amount of content here and, if you’re a Smash Bros. fan you should absolutely buy this,” said Jake Tucker in his verdict.

We’ll reporting on all of the big news and announcements for Super Smash Bros Ultimate as they happen later this afternoon. You catch the presentation yourself at 2pm BST/6am PST in all the links we mentioned above.

