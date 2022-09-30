Singapore Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

If results go in his way, Max Verstappen could wrap up his second drivers title at the Singapore Grand Prix.

He does have to be very lucky for that to happen, with him getting max (pun intended) points and both Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez required to not score any (or few) points, but you make your own luck and Verstappen and Red Bull are on a great run of form having worn the last five grand prixs.

The streets of Marina Bay haven’t favoured Red Bull much in recent years, so Ferrari will hope they can at least halt Verstappen’s momentum and put off the coronation a little longer. But with Verstappen looking to break a few records (most consecutive wins, most wins in a season), you wouldn’t bet against him.

Singapore is often a race of attrition and there hasn’t been a single race without a safety car. Expect qualifying to extremely important in gaining track position and strategy to come into play under the gleaming night lights of the South-east Asian city.

To catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Singapore F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday August 28th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 30th September

11am – Practice 1

2pm – Practice 2

Saturday 1st October

11am – Practice 3

2pm – Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 2nd October

1pm – Singapore Grand Prix race

How to watch the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free Singapore F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 are on October 1st at 7.30pm. Race highlights also start at 6.30pm on Sunday 2nd.

If you miss those live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

