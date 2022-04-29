How to watch Shining Girls in the UK: Where can you stream it?

Looking for details on when and where you catch Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss this week? You’ve come to the right place. Read on to discover when and where the thriller will be available to stream.

Shining Girls is a metaphysical thriller based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes.

The story follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose career was cut short by a traumatic assault. Upon learning that a recent murder mirrors her own case, Kirby teams up with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of her attacker.

You can watch the trailer for Shining Girls below:

When does Shining Girls come out in the UK?

Shining Girls will be available to stream from Friday April 29.

There are eight episodes in total. The first three episodes will drop on the 29th, followed by a new episode every Friday until the series finale.

Where can I watch Shining Girls in the UK?

Shining Girls will air exclusively on Apple TV Plus, meaning you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the show when it airs this Friday.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs £4.99 a month, making it one of the more affordable streaming services next to the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.

If you’re unsure whether Apple TV Plus is for you, Apple currently offers a 7-day free trial. That means you can stream the first three episodes of Shining Girls and take a look at what other shows and movies Apple TV Plus has to offer before committing to a plan.

If you’ve recently bought an eligible Apple device, you can also get three months of Apple TV Plus at no cost, meaning you could theoretically watch the entirely of Shining Girls for free (or, well, the cost of an iPhone or iPad).

