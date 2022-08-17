How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – what time does Episode 1 drop?

How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney Plus and when does Episode 1 come out? The latest streaming series from the MCU is finally here. Here’s how to watch Episode 1 of She-Hulk.

After the popular Ms. Marvel, Disney Plus is back with the latest female-led streaming series from the Marvel crew. This time, it’s the eagerly-awaited She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. It’s slated for a nine-episode run on Disney Plus, beginning this week.

As the title suggests, the series is based around the titular Marvel Comics title The Savage She-Hulk, which was first published in 1980. The series centred around attorney Jennifer Walters, who, following a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, took on his condition; albeit a milder version.

Now it’s time to transfer Jennifer from the page to the screen with She Hulk: Attorney At Law. She will be portrayed by Tatiana Maslany, who you may know from Parks & Rec. There are also roles for Jameela Jamil (Titania, not to be confused with the first name of the actress playing She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo as, obviously, Bruce Banner.

Read on for how to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on the best TV you have in the house. Also, you’ll learn what time She-Hulk Episode 1 streams, and get a look at the plot and trailer for the new limited series.

How to watch She-Hulk Episode 1

Disney Plus is the only place to be on Thursday August 18 for the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. That’s a day later than initially planned, but it represents a shift in strategy from Disney. Now it’ll debut new Marvel shows on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays.

There’ll be nine episodes in total, with one airing every week. We’re not sure yet whether there’ll be a She-Hulk season 2, or how this show and its characters tie into Phase 4 of the MCU, but we’re excited to find out.

You will need a Disney Plus subscription and, as there are no longer any free trials available, you’ll have to fork over some cash. Thankfully, Disney Plus is only £7.99 a month, or £79.99 a year.

What time is She-Hulk Episode 1 available

If you fancy getting up and watching this before heading to work, She-Hulk Episode 1 will be available to stream on Disney Plus at 8am UK time on Thursday August 18. That’s the usual landing spot for Disney Plus premieres.

She-Hulk Attorney At Law plot

“In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk,” reads the official synopsis on Marvel.com.

We know cousin Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk) will be along the ride to help Jennifer navigate the ins and outs of super-powered life, while her sort-of ally Titania will also play a starring role. One of the antagonists is handled by Tim Roth as The Abomination, who has already appeared in a bunch of Marvel properties. Wong from Dr. Strange is also part of proceedings.

Here’s the trailer and a clip already in the wild.