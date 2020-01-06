CES 2020 is here and Samsung’s keynote is usually a highlight of the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch, streaming details and what time it’s on.

Samsung has already caused excitement at CES 2020 by teasing the release of its next flagship smartphone – likely called the Galaxy S11 or S20, along with the first look at a bezel-free 8K QLED television. But we’re expecting plenty more.

When the Samsung CES 2020 keynote?

H.S. Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics will deliver a keynote address at CES on January 6. Things will start at 6.30PM PST, so it’ll be a late one if you want to watch along in the UK with the event starting at 2:30AM (Tuesday 7) GMT.

The keynote will take place at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas.

How to watch the Samsung CES 2020 keynote

Samsung will be streaming the event live on both its Newsroom site and through its Facebook. Links to both pages are below.

What will Samsung launch at CES 2020?

After a tweet confirming a Galaxy event taking place on February 11, we know that we won’t see the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy Fold 2 unveiled in Las Vegas. However, that was never overly likely anyway. What we might get is some sort of tease for upcoming flagship phones or further confirmation about where the Unpacked event will take place.

Talk of phones isn’t completely out of the question though, as Samsung will likely mention the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite – both of which have recently been made official after weeks of leaks. We could also hear more about a new bezel-free 8K QLED TV and a new AI called NEON.

According to Samsung’s CES 2020 site, the keynote will focus on: ‘How will seamlessly connected devices enabled by AI, cutting-edge semi-conductor chipsets and 5G present new experiences and change our lives?’

