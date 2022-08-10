How to watch Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and more announced

The time has finally arrived for Samsung to hold its big end-of-year Unpacked event. We’re expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, among other things.

We’ll be covering the big reveals right here, but Samsung will also be live streaming its event, so you’ll be able to watch it for yourself. Here’s how to do so.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked kicks off on Wednesday 10 August at 2pm BST – which is 6am PT or 9am ET if you’re tuning in from the US.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live online

You can head on over to the official Samsung Unpacked website for a live stream of the event. Head on over now and you can even count down the hours and minutes along with the official Samsung timer. Exciting.

Otherwise, you can follow along right here, using the YouTube video embedded below.

If you’re on mobile, you can tap on this link and Chromecast it to your TV if if you have a relatively recent smart TV. That’s probably the easiest way to watch Samsung Unpacked from the comfort of your sofa.

What is Samsung expected to show at its Galaxy Unpacked event?

We know for sure that Samsung will be using this latest Unpacked event to announce its new foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can get the full lowdown on the rumours and leaks so far by clicking those links.

Suffice to say, we’re expecting them to be very similar to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but with a big Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-shaped power boost and (hopefully) much better cameras.

Besides these new foldables, we’re expecting to see Samsung’s new smartwatch range, which will likely include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and a fancy new ‘Pro’ variant with a tougher, smarter design. Much about these two devices has already been leaked, so it’s looking like another safe bet.

We may also hear about Samsung’s next set of true wireless earbuds, likely to be the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which could feature improve noise cancellation and support for 360 Audio. Stay tuned.