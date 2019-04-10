How to watch Samsung’s A Galaxy Event show: Stream the Galaxy A launch right here

Samsung’s having an event today in Milan and it looks like we’re about to see a new entry in the brand’s mid-range A series. Here’s all the event details including how you can stream the event.

Samsung might have only just unveiled the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold at Unpacked a few months ago but the Korean company isn’t willing to wait until the rumoured Note 10 makes its debut to bring us yet more shiny new handsets.

The latest Unpacked event takes place in Milan today (April 10) and the it looks like it’s the A series that we’ll be seeing. This line sits below the flagship S10, offering some of those high-end features for the more budget-conscious buyer.

Along with the launch we’ll be attending in Milan, there are other events happening in Bangkok and Sao Paulo as well.

How to stream the Samsung Galaxy ‘A Galaxy Event’ live

We’ll be bringing you all the news and immediate impressions with the devices from the Italian fashion capital, but you can also stream the event on Samsung’s own site by clicking the link right here. The event kicks off at 1PM BST.

In terms of what we’re expecting to see at the event, it seems that we could be looking at three devices, as the invite shows an outline of a trio of handsets blending into each other. This could be the A80 or A90 that we’ve seen rumoured heavily recently.

Rumours suggest that they’ll ditch the Infinity O display of the S10 and replace it with an all-screen front, free of notches or cutouts. It looks like Samsung might instead try and hide the front camera away in possibly a slider mechanism.

There’s also the possibility that we might get some details or even some hands-on time with the Galaxy Fold. Considering it’s currently design week in Milan it would make sense for Samsung to showcase one its most design-focussed devices ahead of its release next month.

Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all the details about Samsung’s new devices.