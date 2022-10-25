How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea on TV and online and listen for free

How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea: Champions League action is back, with Chelsea travelling to Austria to take on Salzburg. It’s an early kick-off, so here’s how to watch.

Graham Potter has enjoyed a fruitful start to his Chelsea management career and knows a win in Austria tonight will secure qualification to the knockout stages, in the former Brighton man’s first season as Chelsea boss.

However, it won’t be easy. Salzburg sit just a point behind the Blues in the Champions League Group E and can go top of the group and move closer to a qualification ahead of the showdown with AC Milan next week.

Such is the depth of the Chelsea squad that a strong line-up is almost guaranteed. Aubameyang and Havertz will lead the line with Connor Gallagher tucked in behind. An attacking line-up consisting of Raheem Sterling and Christian Politic is also going to cause the vast majority of teams serious issues.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football, which also sees Man City look to clinch top stop in their group with at least a point in Dortmund. Here’s how to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Salzburg vs Chelsea kick-off time

Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea kicks off at the early time of 5:45pm on Tuesday October 25. The game is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

If you’re home from work and fancy tuning into some footy, get that TV on for a long evening of Champions League footy with plenty of other games kicking off at 8:00pm, including Dortmund vs City and Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk.

How to watch Salzburg vs Chelsea on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea coverage starts at 5:00pm UK time on BT Sport 4.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Rangers vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, UK residents can tune in via BBC Radio 5 Live’s free live audio stream of Salzburg v Chelseal. Live commentary begins at 5:45pm UK time, although you can join Kelly Cates from 5:30pm for the build up.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.