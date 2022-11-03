How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United: Can United top the Europa League group?

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United: United head to Spain chasing top spot in the Europa League group. Here’s how to watch on TV and online

United have been largely blemish-free in the Europa League group stages with 4 wins from 5 games thus far. Trouble is, tonight’s opponents Real Sociedad have won all five, including a win at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

United must win in San Sebastián by two clear goals or more if they are to overhaul Sociedad and top Group E in the Europa League.

Should they fail to do so, it’ll be a play-off dauntless for United as they seek to go farther in the Europa League after reaching the final a couple of years back.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Europa League football, which also sees Arsenal and West Ham in action. Here’s how to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Sociedad vs Man United kick-off time

Real Sociedad vs Man United kicks off at 5:45pm UK time on Thursday November 3. The game is being played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain. If you fancy some teatime footy, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Europa League coverage in the UK. Real Sociedad vs Man United is now underway on BT Sport 1. It’s also being broadcast on the BT Sport website and app.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.