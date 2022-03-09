How to watch Real Madrid vs PSG in the Champions League in the UK

How to watch Real Madrid vs PSG in the Champions League. The European heavyweights clash in a finely-poised last 16 Champions League clash. Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain.

Kylian Mbappe may be playing for Real Madrid next season, but two weeks ago he gave the Spanish club a timely reminded of why they covet his services so much.

A wondrous 94th minute strike from the Frenchman makes PSG favourites going into tonight’s second-leg, as they travel to the famous Santiago Bernabéu stadium. They’ll be defending a slim 1-0 lead against the 13-time winners, but there’s everything still to play for with a play in the quarter-finals on the line.

With Man City 5-0 up over Sporting Lisbon after the first leg, this is definitely the tie of the night and the one we’ll be following closely.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs PSG live on TV and online

Real Madrid vs PSG kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday March 9. The game will be played in the Spanish capital at the Bernabéu stadium. That atmosphere is sure to be absolutely electric. Elsewhere tonight, Sporting Lisbon travel to Manchester City hoping to overturn an obscene deficit. That game also kicks off at 8pm.

How to watch Real Madrid vs PSG

The only place to (legally) watch Champions League football live in the United Kingdom is BT Sport. There are plenty of subscription options, depending on how you prefer to watch.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:15pm UK time on BT Sport 3. If you’re one of the 7 people in the UK outside of Man City’s fanbase who’d prefer to watch their game with Sporting Lisbon, you’ll find that game on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

