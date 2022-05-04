How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League live stream

How to watch Real Madrid Manchester City live stream: It’s a date with destiny for City against the kings of European club football. Here’s how to watch Real vs City live on TV and online tonight.

Last week was a bit good wasn’t it? If tonight’s Champions League semi-final is anything like the instant classic that saw Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 at The Etihad, we’re in for such a treat.

City will feel like their advantage should be much greater heading into the second leg the cauldron of the Santiago Bernabeu for tonight’s second leg.

The English club are still the favourites, but funny things happen in this competition and Karim Benzema-led Real Madrid have already secured upset wins against PSG and Chelsea in this year’s tournament. The newly-crowned Spanish champions are looking for yet another double and a 14th European Cup/Champions League. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, you’d certainly never rule out Real Madrid.

City are looking for a second straight final after losing out to Chelsea in 2021. Scooping the Champions League would finally be validation for the club, which has been largely dominant domestically in the last decade. Liverpool await the winners, following the Reds’ two-legged win over Villareal in the other semi-final.

It’s a going to be a brilliant night of top European football. Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Man City kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday May 4. It’s the second leg of the Champions League semi-final and is being played at the the famous Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

You’ll need access to BT Sport to watch Man City vs Real Madrid tonight. It’s the place to be for all Champions League games in the UK, with tonight’s game commencing coverage at 7:00pm on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.