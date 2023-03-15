How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Do Liverpool have a prayer at another Champions League miracle? Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live online.

AC Milan in 2005, Barcelona in 2019… Real Madrid in 2023? Liverpool have a habit of improbable comebacks in the Champions League, but this one is too much for even Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, surely?

Following a comprehensive 5-2 thrashing at Anfield three weeks ago, Liverpool go to the Bernabeu for the second leg with what the manager calls a “1%” chance of making it past the reigning champions.

Having also lost the 2021/22 Champions League final 1-0 having brought a man of the match performance out of Thibaut Cortois, and also suffering a final defeat in 2018, it appears the Spanish giants have the Reds’ number.

Considering Liverpool lost 1-0 to bottom of the league Bournemouth on Saturday morning, the prospect of going to the Bernabeu and winning by three goals just to force extra time seems quite remote.

We’d say stranger things have happened, but we’re not sure they have.

Can Liverpool pull off arguably the greatest comeback in the history of European football? Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday March 15. The game is being played at the Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Madrid vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Madrid vs Liverpool live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

