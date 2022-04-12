How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League live stream

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the Champions League: The holders are facing the exit after a first leg hammering. Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on TV and online.

Chelsea are the masters of the unlikely Champions League triumph, but they’ll need to pull on all of their powers of escapism to get through this one. The holders must overturn a 3-1 deficit to 13 times winners Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital. Sitting in the opposite dugout is former manager, the master Carlo Ancelotti.

Historically speaking, it’s arguably the toughest assignment European Football can conjure-up. But Chelsea have managed this before and the first leg result was somewhat of a surprise given the strength of the English clubs in Europe over the last few seasons.

The Blues pulled themselves out of their slump with a thumping 6-0 win at Southampton at the weekend and know an early goal at the Bernabeu can change the picture dramatically.

It’s a tantalising prospect in store in Madrid. Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Chelsea kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday April 12, it’s the second leg of the Champions League quarter final and is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

In the other game tonight, Bayern Munich have to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg against Villareal.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

BT Sport is the place to be for Real Madrid vs Chelsea tonight. The broadcaster has the rights to all Champions League games in the UK this season. Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.