How to watch Rangers vs Napoli live on TV and online and listen for free

How to watch Rangers vs Napoli: The Champions League returns to Ibrox as Rangers host Napoli in Group A. Here’s how to watch Rangers vs Napoli on TV or listen to the game for free.

Rangers and Napoli enjoyed deeply contrasting fortunes during Matchweek 1 of Champions League action. The ‘Gers lost 4-0 at Ajax, while Napoli produced the result of the week by thrashing last season’s finalists Liverpool 4-1 at home.

While the Reds got back on track last night against Ajax, the second game in Group A is being played tonight, following a delay due to the passing of The Queen.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hope a raucous Glasgow crowd can get the Champions League hopes back on track, ahead of back-to-back games against Liverpool. A win would ensure all four teams are level on three points after two games, setting the group up nicely for its resumption after the international break.

However, the Italians looked irresistible in the 4-1 destruction against Liverpool last week and could easily have been 6-0 up at half time having had an effort cleared off the line, hitting the post, and missing a penalty. Once again, they’ll have fledgling superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pulling the strings.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football which also sees Celtic, Man City and Chelsea in action. Here’s how to watch Rangers vs Napoli on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Rangers vs Napoli kick-off time

Rangers vs Napoli kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday September 14. The game is being played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasbow and we’re expecting the usual raucous atmos’ for this one. If you fancy some early-evening Champions League, the other half of the Old Firm, Celtic, play Shakhtar Donetsk 5:45pm.

How to watch Rangers vs Napoli on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Rangers vs Napoli coverage starts at 7:45pm UK time on BT Sport 4.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Rangers vs Napoli for free

If you can’t watch live, UK residents can tune in via BBC Radio Scotland for live commentary of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic and Rangers vs Napoli. Coverage starts at 5:00pm UK time.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.