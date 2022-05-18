How to watch Rangers vs Frankfurt Europa League Final free live stream

How to watch Rangers vs Frankfurt for free in the UK. The Europa League Final live stream is free in the UK. Here’s how to watch Glasgow Rangers bid for European glory.

What a story it would be if Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers could seal a first European trophy in forty years, as they battle Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany in tonight’s Europa League Final.

The ‘Gers have overcame tremendous odds to make it all the way to the final in Seville, where they’ll play West Ham United’s conquerers, Frankfurt of Germany. The Scots beat RB Leipzig in the semi final after knocking-out Braga in the quarters and Red Star Belgrade in the round of 16, in a tournament that also featured the mighty Barcelona, Lyon and FC Porto.

Rangers, who won the Scottish title in 2021, have appeared in four European finals previously, winning the old Cup Winner’s Cup in 1972. The last time they made it all the way to the final was in this competition, under it’s previous guise of the UEFA Cup, in 2008. That time they were beaten by Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Germans are slight favourites to bring home the trophy at 7/5, compared with the 19/10 the bookies are offering for a Rangers win.

Can Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men summon history to take the trophy back to Glasgow, where a heroes welcome is sure to await? Or will the Germans manage to take home yet another major European trophy. We can’t wait to find out. A thrilling night of top European football awaits. Here’s how to watch Rangers vs Frankfurt on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Frankfurt vs Rangers kick-off time

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Glasgow Rangers United kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday May 18. It’s the Europa League Final and it’s being played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium in Seville, Spain. Extra-time and penalties are all possible, so it might be a late one!

How to watch Frankfurt vs Rangers

As they have in previous years, BT Sport is making the Europa League Final available to live stream for free on its YouTube Final. You can tune in to video here.

If you have a BT Sport subscription you can watch on your main TV and perhaps even in 4K. Coverage starts tonight at 6:30pm on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.