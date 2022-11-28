How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay at World Cup: Watch free on TV and stream online

How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay: One of the biggest games at the World Cup 2022 so far sees Ronaldo and Portugal take on Luis Suarez and Uruguay. Watch for free on UK TV and stream online.

If you thought Spain vs Germany was a big game last night, we’re even more excited about Portugal vs Uruguay tonight. There are some seriously combustable elements in play and we’re expecting some fireworks.

First off, it’s a chance to see some of the planet’s most highly-rated players. Cristiano Ronaldo is putting the Man United circus behind him and needs one more World Cup goal to tie the legendary Portuguese forward Eusebio’s tally at the tournament.

Portugal can also call upon the talents of the Manchester City trio of Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, as well as Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Uruguay has the legendary striking duo of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez to call upon, as well as the emerging Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde will be pulling the strings in midfield. So, as we say, the talent on this game is insane.

This is one you’ll certainly want to tune into, so here are all the details…

Portugal vs Uruguay kick-off time

Portugal vs Uruguay kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Monday November 28. It’s the final game of the day and follows a big day of action at the World Cup.

How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on ITV 1 and ITV Hub (soon to be ITV X) with coverage starting at 6:10pm UK time. This is definitely a game worth waiting for, and we’re glad its in prime time so everyone can enjoy!

Is Portugal vs Uruguay available to watch in 4K?

Unfortunately, no! ITV and its streaming offshoot aren’t covering the World Cup in 4K.

The BBC iPlayer is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.