How to watch Portugal vs Ghana: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Portugal’s first game of the 2022 World Cup takes place today, and we’ve got all the details here about how you can stream the match for free.

With a team of big names, Portugal will surely be hoping to go far in the World Cup this year. Up first for Ronaldo and co are Ghana. If you want to watch the tie live then here’s all you need to know.

Portugal vs Ghana kick-off time

Portugal vs Ghana kicks off at 4:00pm UK time on Thursday, November 24.

This is the third game of a very busy day of action. Kicking off the day was Switzerland beating Cameroon, while Uruguay also took on South Korea. The final game of the day sees one of the tournament favourites Brazil taking on Serbia.

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live on free TV and online?

ITV will be showing this match in the UK, with coverage beginning at 3:00pm UK time on ITV 1. You can also watch the live stream on ITV Hub (which will soon be rebranded to ITV X)

Is Portugal vs Ghana available to watch in 4K?

While all the BBC games are available to watch in 4K UHD with HLG HDR in the UK, ITV games are not – not even through the ITV Hub or ITVX.

ITV simply doesn’t support 4K or HDR, so there’s no way for them to offer the service. This is a shame, and hopefully, ITV will offer higher-res streaming in the future.

Our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the way to stream the tournament.

