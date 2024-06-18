How to watch Portugal vs Czechia Euro 2024 live stream and channel guide

How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal side open their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czechs. Here’s how to stream the game live.

The 2016 European Champions begin this tournament with 39-year-old talisman Cristiano Ronaldo once again captaining the squad.

The veteran forward – who has a record 130 goals for his country – leads the way for Portugal’s star-studded squad, which includes a who’s who of Premier League talent.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Matteus Nunes and Ruben Diaz are joined by Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, Man United captain Bruno Fernandes, Fulham pair Joao Palhinhia and Ruben Nevez, and Wolves’ Pedro Neto and Jose Sa. Put all those lads together and you have a team that may be challenging the upper echelons of the Premier League.

However, much will depend on how the management handles the Ronaldo situation. His game time (or lack thereof) has upset the camp during the last couple of major tournaments, but it takes a brave man to leave him out.

For the Czech Republic (or Czechia as it’s also called now), the days of having big name European stars have waned and the Portuguse will be heavy favourites. It seems a long, long time since the team of Patrik Berger, Vladimir Smicer, Karel Poborsky and Paval Nedved went all the way to the 1996 final.

Here’s how to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic for free on the best TV you have in the house.

Portugal vs Czechia kick-off time

Portugal vs Czechia will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Tueday June 18. The game is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Lepizig.

How to watch Portugal vs Czechia for free on TV and online?

As usual, the major international tournaments are free to air on UK TV, meaning you don’t need a Sky or TNT Sports subcription or even an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

BBC and ITV are sharing the games. However, BBC One will air this one live with coverage starting at 7:35pm UK time. You can watch live on TV, or via the BBC iPlayer with apps across smart TVs, mobile devices, games consoles, set-top boxes and the web.

How to listen to Portugal vs Czechia for free

If you want to listen to the game on the radio or smart speaker, you can do so thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live. Here’s the link to listen on the BBC.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN) – and we’ve reviewed all the best. A VPN works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers and you can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.