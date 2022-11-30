How to watch Poland vs Argentina on free TV in 4K: Messi’s last World Cup game?

How to watch Poland vs Argentina: It’s Lewandowski vs Messi in the biggest World Cup game of the day and, once Poland vs Argentina is over, one could be heading for the exits.

The Group C action concludes in intriguing fashion with Argentina needing at least a draw to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup, which begins over the weekend.

If Messi and co. fail to beat Poland on Wednesday evening they could be eliminated from the tournament and Leo Messi could have played his final World Cup game. Arguably the best player of all time (it’s actually his countryman Maradona, but whatever) could be in the last chance saloon.

On the other side of the coin, Argentina got their act together against Mexico at the weekend and Messi was integral to that win, scoring the opener after a frustrating first-half. Still, the shock loss against Saudi Arabia looms large. Argentina have progressed past the group stages in 12 of their last 13 attempts. Today that record comes under threat.

Poland currently top the group with four points having drawn with Mexico and beaten Saudi Arabia, with Robert Lewandowski getting his historic World Cup goal. They know a point will be enough to secure a place in the last 16.

This is one you’ll certainly want to tune into, so here are all the details…

Poland vs Argentina kick-off time

Poland vs Argentina kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Wednesday November 30. It’s being played at the same time as Group C’s other final game, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico which is airing on ITV.

How to watch Poland vs Argentina live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 6:30pm UK time. This is definitely a game worth waiting for, and we’re glad its in prime time so everyone can enjoy!

Is Poland vs Argentina available to watch in 4K?

Yes, indeed! The BBC iPlayer is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.