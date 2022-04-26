How to watch Ozark Season 4 Part 2: When does the new series arrive?

Keen to catch up on the latest episode or season of the Ozark’s? Here is the easiest way to watch the second part of the fourth season of Ozark over here in the UK.

Ozark is one of the most popular crime dramas on TV right now. Starting Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard of the hit TV show.

So, how can you watch the latest episode? Whether you’re trying to finish the rest of season four or just on the hunt to find out where you can stream the episodes, keep reading, as we’ll be breaking down the best way to watch Ozark Season 4 Part 2.

Where can I stream Ozark?

The only place you can watch Ozark online is Netflix, which makes sense, considering the show is a Netflix Orginal.

In the UK, Netflix does not run a free trial service for Netflix, though you can subscribe on a monthly basis. There is a choice of Basic, Standard and Premium memberships, with the Basic package costing only £6.99.

When can I watch Season 4 Part 2 of Ozark?

Netflix has announced that the second part of the final series will become available to watch on Friday 29th April.

This comes four months after the first part of the fourth season landed on Netflix, on the 21st of January. Just like when the first batch of episodes dropped, they will be available from 8am on Netflix, meaning you can start binging the latest season early in the morning.

How many episodes are in Part 2 of Season 4?

The second part of season four will feature seven episodes in total, matching up with the seven episodes that are already available to watch, in the first part of season four.

This means that there are seven more episodes until the end of Ozark as we know it, and we can only hope that the ending manages to wrap up this satisfying story.