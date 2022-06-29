 large image

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 in the UK

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Ready for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building? Here’s how to stream episodes 1 and 2 in the UK right now…

Only Murders in the Building is back and this time its up to Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) to figure out who killed Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. 

At the same time, the gang have become the subjects of a competing podcast as they are publicly implicated in the death of Bunny themselves.

You can watch the full trailer for season 2 below: 

When is season 2 out? 

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 were released on June 28. 

That means episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream right now. After that, you’ll be able to catch a new episode every Tuesday at 8am until the season finale.

If you’ve been trying to figure out how to watch Only Murders in the Building and have come across conflicting results, that’s because there are actually two different streaming services airing the show at the same time. 

However, only one will work in the UK and that’s Disney Plus. Americans, meanwhile, will need to head to Hulu to catch the new season as it airs. 

There are 10 episodes in season 2 and Disney Plus plans to release one episode a week under the Star section of the app.

Star is the sub-category where you’ll find content from an array of Disney-owned properties, including FX, 20th Television and, in this case, Hulu. 

Each episode will drop at 8am BST, which corresponds with the midnight release over in the US (PST). As we’ve mentioned, the first two episodes are already available, having been released on June 28 and a new episode will be released every Tuesday until the end of the season.

