How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi: When does episode 5 drop?

Looking to stay up to date with the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Here’s everything you need to know to catch the episode as it airs.

Even with the fifth episode about to drop, it still doesn’t feel real that we’ve had a chance to revisit the world of the Star Wars prequel trilogy and see Ewan McGregor pick up his lightsaber once more as Obi-Wan/Ben Kenobi.

Of course, given that it all takes place nine years prior to the events of A New Hope, the Star Wars universe is definitely in a bleak place but it’s been no less of blast to see the story unfold. After last week’s narrow escape, episode five is sure to be a big one as Darth Vader and Reva Sevander are hot on the heels of our titular hero.

When does episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi air?

Get ready Star Wars fans as you don’t have to wait long at all – the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be made available tomorrow, June 15 on Disney Plus.

Because Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Disney Plus exclusive, you’ll need an active subscription to the streaming service if you want to tune in. Unless you’re watching it in a browser, you’ll also need a smart TV or a streaming device with a native Disney Plus app.

How many episodes does Obi-Wan Kenobi have?

Just like a lot of the recent MCU shows on Disney Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi will only have a total of six episodes. This means that tomorrow’s episode is the penultimate one, before we see the series finale next week.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The story so far

Last week’s episode saw our heroes narrowly escape from the Empire base on Nur, but with Princess Leia saved, Obi-Wan can finally continue his quest of returning Leia to her parents… at least, that would be the case if the gang weren’t being followed.

The last minute revelation that Leia’s droid Lola has been fitted with a tracking device means that Lord Vader and Reva Sevander are likely to catch up to them, no matter where they go. It’s hard to say for sure what will happen next, but I can easily imagine another showdown between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader being on the cards.