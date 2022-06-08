 large image

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4: What time is it out?

We’re now over halfway through Obi-Wan Kenobi with the arrival of Epsiode 4 (or Part 4) and here’s everything you need to know about ut.

After three episodes in the span of less than a week, we can’t wait for the next part of Obi-Wan’s brand-new journey. If Part 3 was anything to go by, then we’re in for another impressive outing.

If you’re keen to catch up with the new episode as soon as possible then our helpful guide will point you in the right direction.

Where can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus whether it be through an app on your TV, smartphone or through the service’s website.

It cost £7.99 a month and you can sign up to the service below.

When can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4

Disney doesn’t drop the whole series in one swoop, instead it releases an episode a week so you can’t binge the whole series at once.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted together on May 27, with the third episode arriving the following Wednesday.

Episode 4 will arrive on Disney Plus at 8 am BST May 27 (12 am Pacific, 3 am Eastern) June 8. So that may be enough time to squeeze in the episode before work.

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 are also available if you haven’t watched them yet. You’ll need to wait until June 22 to watch all the episodes together.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode release dates

See below for the full timeline of episodes for the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

  • Episode 1: Friday May 27
  • Episode 2: Friday May 27
  • Episode 3: Wednesday June 1
  • Episode 4: Wednesday June 8
  • Episode 5: Wednesday June 15
  • Episode 6: Wednesday June 22

Can you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi in 4K HDR?

Yes, the show will be available in 4K, along with HDR (in the Dolby Vision format if you have the right gear) with a Disney Plus subscription.

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

Not sure Obi-Wan will be your thing? Check out the trailer below for a very spoiler-free look.

author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

