How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4: What time is it out?

Where can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus whether it be through an app on your TV, smartphone or through the service’s website.

It cost £7.99 a month and you can sign up to the service below.

When can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4

Disney doesn’t drop the whole series in one swoop, instead it releases an episode a week so you can’t binge the whole series at once.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted together on May 27, with the third episode arriving the following Wednesday.

Episode 4 will arrive on Disney Plus at 8 am BST May 27 (12 am Pacific, 3 am Eastern) June 8. So that may be enough time to squeeze in the episode before work.

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 are also available if you haven’t watched them yet. You’ll need to wait until June 22 to watch all the episodes together.

See below for the full timeline of episodes for the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 1: Friday May 27

Friday May 27 Episode 2: Friday May 27

Friday May 27 Episode 3: Wednesday June 1

Wednesday June 1 Episode 4: Wednesday June 8

Wednesday June 8 Episode 5: Wednesday June 15

Wednesday June 15 Episode 6: Wednesday June 22

Can you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi in 4K HDR?

Yes, the show will be available in 4K, along with HDR (in the Dolby Vision format if you have the right gear) with a Disney Plus subscription.

