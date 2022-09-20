How to watch Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote live online

The Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote is expected to bring the announcement of the RTX 4090; here is how you can tune in.

There has been a lot of chatter about Nvidia recently, as the company is gearing up for its GTC 2022 Keynote. While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are awaiting the reveal of the RTX 40 series, with the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 and RTX 4000 being hinted at over the last few weeks.

It is technically possible that even more hardware will be announced, though there have been no leaks or hints about anything further than the RTX 40 series as of now.

If you’re interested in finding out how you can watch the Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote, make sure you keep reading and make sure you come back to Trusted Reviews, as we will be following along with all the news and announcements as they are revealed.

How to watch the Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote

The event will be kicking off today, on 20 September. It will be a livestreamed event, meaning that anyone from around the world can join in. The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, will deliver the keynote, with the event starting at 4pm if you’re in the UK, and at 8am PT/5pm CEST.

You can watch the livestream directly from Nvidia’s website, although you can also watch it via YouTube. We have embedded the video just below, so feel free to bookmark this page and come back at 4pm to join in.

As we’ve mentioned, we will be reporting on the Keynote as it airs and breaking down all the technical termnology so you can understand what the upgrades and updates are when comapred to the RTX 30 Series, and what we expect the perfomance of the new series to be.