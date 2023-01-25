 large image

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United EFL Cup semi-final: Live stream and listen for free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United: The EFL semi-final first leg is tonight and here’s how to watch Forest vs United online and listen for free.

Manchester United’s title challenge took a hit with a late defeat at leaders Arsenal on Sunday, but the Red Devils can take another step towards a first major trophy in six years tonight.

They travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final. United are five-times winners of the ‘League Cup’ and last lifted the trophy in 2017; their last domestic honour.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been on a hot run recently and will be keen to mark that progress with some silverware.

Newly-promoted Forest also have longstanding pedigree in this tournament, winning it four times overall under Brian Clough’s historic reign. Steve Cooper’s team tend to rise to the big occasion and have enjoyed a better run of form of late.

All in all, this should be an exciting first leg, with the decisive second leg following a 6 days from now. The winners of this one will face Newcastle or Southampton in the Wembley final next month. Newcastle will take a 1-0 advantage into the second leg.

Here’s how to watch Forest vs United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Nottingham Forest vs Man United kick-off time

Nottingham Forest vs Man United kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday January 25. The game is being played at the City Ground in Nottingham.

How to watch Forest vs United live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starting at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Forest vs United for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

