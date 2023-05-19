How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Live stream and free audio

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: A crucial Premier League tie at both ends of the table sees Forest host Arsenal. Here’s how to watch live online and listen for free.

Can Arsenal keep the title race alive, at least for another day? Or will Nottingham Forest take a step closer to remaining in the division for a second season.

Arsenal must win to maintain the possibility of overhauling Manchester City at the summit, although a win for City against Chelsea on Sunday and it’s a done deal anyway. It’s been a magnificen league campaign from the Gunners, who led the league in April, but just ran out of steam towards the end. Still, the future bodes well and there’s talk of a big transfer chest for Mikel Arteta to bolster his small squad during the summer.

As for Forest, they currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League but a win on Saturday night for Steve Cooper’s side would almost guarantee their safety ahead of the final game of the season next weekend. They could be at least three points clear of Leeds (who play West Ham on Sunday) with a much superior goal difference.

Leicester look dead and buried, Leeds need wins and Everton look like they may get out of it too. A win for Forest would make the relegation picture even clearer.

It’s a game with big stakes at both ends of the table. Here’s how to watch Forest vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Apple Watch 7 for under £250 Apple is not exactly known for regularly reducing its prices, but we managed to find a fantastic deal on this refurbished Apple Watch 7. eBay

Use code GGREFURBISHED

Only £249.30 with code View Deal

Forest vs Arsenal kick-off time

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm UK time on Saturday May 20. The game is being played at The City Ground in Nottingham.

How to watch Forest vs Arsenal live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the Saturday evening kick-offs in the Premier League. Coverage starts at 5:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Forest vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Forest vs Arsenal commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.