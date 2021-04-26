How to watch Nomadland in the UK: Stream the Best Picture Winner

Looking to stream Oscar-winner Nomadland in the UK? Here’s all the info you need to dive straight into Chloé Zhao’s now iconic drama.

If you were at a complete loss in identifying any of this year’s Best Picture nominees at the Academy Awards then don’t worry, you’re not the only one. In a year when cinemas have largely been shut, it’s been harder than ever to know which films have been clear contenders for the Oscars, particularly as the ones that did get recognised have already been acquired and listed as exclusive content for various streaming services.

Netflix for instance has Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, Promising Young Woman can be found at Now TV (excuse me, Now), and the Sound of Metal is only available via Amazon Prime Video. That’s a lot of subscriptions needed in order to watch them all, but the question remains – where can you find Nomadland in the UK?

How to stream Nomadland

If you want to watch the 2021 Best Picture winner then don’t go searching through your Netflix library as Nomadland is only available to stream via Disney Plus. That’s right, Disney has exclusive streaming rights for the film in the UK, meaning that unless you pick up a physical copy of the film, then signing up to Disney Plus is the way to go.

Unfortunately however, you’ll still have to wait a bit longer to watch the film as Nomadland won’t be available until April 30.

What is Nomadland about?

Nomadland follows the story of Fern who, after losing her husband and her job, decides to uproot her life and take to the open road. As part of her nomadic lifestyle, Fern encounters several like-minded travellers who change her life forever, all while being treated to the awe-inspiring landscape of the American Midwest.

