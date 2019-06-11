Here’s how to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream

Nearly all of the major E3 2019 conferences are over, with Nintendo being the only gaming giant yet to showcase its library of upcoming games – and we’re sure they won’t disappoint.

We’re expecting a colossal amount of information from Animal Crossing Switch, an adorable title that is still set to launch in 2019. If it doesn’t, it might break our little hearts. Beyond that, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Bayonetta 3 are a trio of games we’d love to see more from, too.

So, with the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 stream only a few hours away, Trusted Reviews has compiled all the times, dates and how you can watch all the action as it happens.

Nintendo E3 2019 Direct – When is it?

This year’s presentation will take place on June 11 at 9am PT/5pm BST, and is set to last for roughly 40 minutes, giving Nintendo plenty of time to showcase some gaming bangers.

Nintnedo E3 2019 Direct – How can I watch it?

You can catch all the action as it happens through Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ll also leave a link below so you don’t need to leave this page.

Given that Nintendo held a specific direct for Pokemon Sword and Shield last week, we expect the spotlight to be focused on its other upcoming titles like Animal Crossing Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Astral Chain; all of which are expected before the end of the year.

The rumoured iterations and improvd models of the Nintendo Switch hardware are most definitely on the way, but Nintendo confirmed in recent years they won’t be at the show. Perhaps its tune has changed?

Trusted Reviews is at E3 2019 covering all the latest news from major publishers like Xbox, Google, Square Enix, Bethesda and more. Be sure to keep it locked to our gaming section for all the latest news.