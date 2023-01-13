 large image

How to watch NFL Playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend: Bucs vs Cowboys, Bills vs Dolphins and more

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch the NFL Playoffs: It’s Wildcard Weekend in the NFL with all six games broadcast live in the UK. Here’s how to watch on TV or stream online.

Wildcard Weekend is one of the most exciting in the NFL calendar. There are six games being played over the course of three days, with places in the AFC and NFC Divisional Round up for grabs.

The top seeds from each conference (Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles) get a bye this weekend, but all 12 of the other play-off teams are in action.

Highlights of the weekend include the NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and 49ers, while the AFC East’s Bills and Dolphins will also square off. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers crept into the playoffs but host the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys in what might be the most intriguing game of the weekend.

The LA Chargers travel to Jacksonville to play the fast-rising Jaguars, while the NFC North’s Ravens and Bengals clash for the third-time this season.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be an exciting weekend of playoff gridiron. Here’s how to watch every game live in the UK on the on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

NFL Play-offs Wildcard weekend kick-off times

For UK viewers, the NFL Wildcard Weekend starts on Saturday evening and ends in the early hours of Tuesday morning. If you’ve got the stamina, you’re in for a real treat. Here are the kick-off times in GMT:

Saturday January 14
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers – 9:30pm
Los Angeles Charges @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:15am (Sunday morning)

Sunday January 15
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills – 6:00pm
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings – 9:30pm
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals – 1:15am (Monday morning)

Monday January 16
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:15am (Tuesday morning)

How to watch United vs City live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the NFL Playoffs in the UK and will show all six games live this weekend. Coverage starts at the following times:

On Saturday January 15th (Seahawks @ 49ers, Chargers @ Jaguars) coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL at 8:30pm UK time.

On Sunday January 16th (Dolphins @ Bills, Giants @ Vikings, Ravens @ Bengals), coverage starts on Sky Sports NFL at 5:30pm UK time, with Sky Sports Main Event joining in the fun at 7:00pm.

On Monday January 17th / Tuesday January 18th (Cowboys vs Buccaneers), the coverage starts at 1:00am on Sky Sports NFL. Sky Sports Main Event joining proceedings half an hour later.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

