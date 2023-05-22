How to watch Newcastle vs Leicester: MNF online live stream and free audio commentary

How to watch Newcastle United vs Leicester City: Monday Night Football sees the Foxes travel to face the Magpies with Premier League survival on the line.

Are Leicester about to fall out of the Premier League just seven years after winning the entire thing? Right now, it looks a near certainty. The Foxes sit 19th in the Premier table with two games to play, following a torrid run of results.

However, there remains hope. Leicester’s Premier League future is still in their own hands. Results at the weekend mean Dean Smith’s strugglers WILL get out of jail if they win their final two games of the season. Starting tonight at Newcastle.

That might be where the grand masterplan falls apart, as Newcastle are comfortable in third place and almost certain of Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years. A point tonight will wrap things up, but a point will probably not be enough for Leicester. Only wins can get them out of this and they don’t look like coming.

It’s a game with big stakes at both ends of the table. Here’s how to watch Newcastle vs Leicester on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Newcastle vs Leicester kick-off time

Newcastle United vs Leicester City will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday May 22. The game is being played at St James Park in Newcastle, in the north east of England.

How to watch Newcastle vs Leicester live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to Monday Night Football. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Newcastle vs Leicester for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Newcastle vs Leicester commentary here.

