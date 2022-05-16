How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK: Is the vital fixture on TV?

The last week of the Premier League season is upon us and there’s still a lot to play for. First up is Newcastle vs Arsenal and here’s how you can easily stream the game in the UK.

With Spurs seeing off Burnley on Saturday, it’s now down to the wire as to who will nab fourth place and qualification for the next season’s Champions League. It’s all still in Arsenal’s hands, but they’ll need a win here to overtake Tottenham going into the final day.

Losing the North London Derby was a big spanner in the works for Arsenal, but they’ll need to bounce back with a win here against a resurgent Newcastle team. Eddie Howe’s side have been one of the form teams since Christmas, comfortably staving off the early season threat of relegation.

Newcastle vs Arsenal kick-off time

Newcastle vs Arsenal kicks off at 8:00 PM UK time on Monday, May 16. The action will take place from Newcastle’s St. James Park stadium.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

Sky Sports is the place to be tonight for Newcastle vs Arsenal. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. If you have the right equipment, it’ll also be available to watch on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get six months of Now TV for £20 a month.

