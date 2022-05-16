 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK: Is the vital fixture on TV?

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The last week of the Premier League season is upon us and there’s still a lot to play for. First up is Newcastle vs Arsenal and here’s how you can easily stream the game in the UK.

With Spurs seeing off Burnley on Saturday, it’s now down to the wire as to who will nab fourth place and qualification for the next season’s Champions League. It’s all still in Arsenal’s hands, but they’ll need a win here to overtake Tottenham going into the final day.

Losing the North London Derby was a big spanner in the works for Arsenal, but they’ll need to bounce back with a win here against a resurgent Newcastle team. Eddie Howe’s side have been one of the form teams since Christmas, comfortably staving off the early season threat of relegation.

Newcastle vs Arsenal kick-off time

Newcastle vs Arsenal kicks off at 8:00 PM UK time on Monday, May 16. The action will take place from Newcastle’s St. James Park stadium.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

Sky Sports is the place to be tonight for Newcastle vs Arsenal. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. If you have the right equipment, it’ll also be available to watch on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get six months of Now TV for £20 a month.

NOW Sports Membership – Save 50%

NOW Sports Membership – Save 50%

Get access to Sky Sports channels for a day, plus enjoy a 3 month mobile month membership for just £5.99

  • NOW
  • one-off payment
  • £5.99
View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN masks your IP address from would-be snoops and an extra layer of protection. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming any kind of game, including Premier League.

If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You might like…

KEF celebrates 60 years with wireless LS60 floorstanding system

KEF celebrates 60 years with wireless LS60 floorstanding system

Kob Monney 52 mins ago
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus release could be just around the corner

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus release could be just around the corner

Peter Phelps 55 mins ago
How to stream The Northman online in the UK

How to stream The Northman online in the UK

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Westone’s Mach series are professional calibre earphones for everyone

Westone’s Mach series are professional calibre earphones for everyone

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G won’t be powered by a Qualcomm chip

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G won’t be powered by a Qualcomm chip

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Moto G82 launches with “most advanced display ever found” in the series

Moto G82 launches with “most advanced display ever found” in the series

Peter Phelps 3 days ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.