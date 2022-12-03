How to watch Netherlands vs USA in 4K: Watch the Last 16 game on free TV and live stream

How to watch Netherlands vs USA: The Dutch face the United States in the first Round of 16 game at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Can Holland see off the vibrant young Americans? Here’s how to watch.

The United States could pull off the biggest result in their footballing (Actually, “It’s called soccer!” if you listen to the U.S. fans) history if they can defeat Holland, who’ve looked the part at the tournament thus far.

For the U.S. to pull off the upset, much will depend on whether Christian Pulisic recovers from the pelvic contusion he suffered in scoring the winning goal against Iran on Tuesday, which sealed the Americans’ progress to the last 16. The U.S. have only reached the quarter-finals once before, in 2002, so a win here would equal their best ever performance at a men’s World Cup.

However, the Netherlands are heavily favoured to progress. Led by Virgil van Dijk, the Oranje have looked solid at the back and clinical going forward thanks to the emergence of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gapko, who has scored in every game thus far.

This game is in the opposite side of the draw to England, so it won’t necessarily affect the Three Lions until the final. Most England fans would bite your hands off for a meeting with the USA or the Netherlands!

This is the first of the Last 16 games, being played between Saturday December 3 and Tuesday December 6. Here’s how to watch Netherlands vs USA on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

Netherlands vs USA kick-off time

Netherlands vs USA kicks-off at 3:00pm UK time on Saturday December 3. It’s the first game of the day and comes before Australia vs Argentina at 7:00pm.

How to watch Netherlands vs USA live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 14:30pm UK time.

Is Netherlands vs USA available to watch in 4K?

Yes, indeed! The BBC iPlayer is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.