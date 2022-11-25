 large image

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

It might be Black Friday, but it’s also the first matches of the second round of group-stage games at the 2022 World Cup. Here’s how you can watch Netherlands take on Ecuador.

Netherlands vs Ecuador kick-off time

Netherlands vs Ecuador kicks off at 4:00pm UK time on Friday, November 25. This match takes place before England vs USA, and after Wales vs Iran and Qatar vs Senegal.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador live on free TV and online

ITV will be showing this match in the UK, with coverage beginning at 3:00PM UK time on ITV 1. You can also watch the live stream on ITV Hub (which will soon be rebranded to ITV X).

Is Netherlands vs Ecuador available to watch in 4K?

ITV doesn’t support 4K or HDR, so there’s no way for them to offer the service like the BBC is doing throughout the World Cup. This is a shame, and hopefully, ITV will offer higher-res streaming in the future.

Our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.

